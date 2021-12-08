Ohio man’s body found miles away after car crash

Ohio Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Authorities in Virginia say an Ohio man’s body was found miles away from his crashed car.

Virginia State Police say a trooper found an abandoned 2010 Chevrolet Malibu with front end damage on northbound Interstate 85 in Brunswick County early Tuesday, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

Nearly two hours later, Brunswick 911 received a call about a pedestrian lying in the roadway at Route 1, more than 2 miles from the crash scene on I-85.

An investigation determined that 27-year-old Shameek Kyree Price of Mansfield, Ohio, was the driver of the car in the middle of I-85.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter