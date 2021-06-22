Ohio mom accused of hitting child with cellphone charger

Countdown to the 4th of July

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell mom is facing child endangering charges after police say she hit her child.

Police arrested Carissa Chacon Friday. She’s accused of hitting her 4-year-old daughter on the back with a cell phone charger.

The girl’s father told police when he saw the welts and bruises on his daughter’s body and asked when it happened, the girl told him her mother hit her.

Chacon is facing charges of child abuse, domestic violence and assault. She’s being held in the Mahoning County Jail.

A court hearing is scheduled for June 22.