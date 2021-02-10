Ohio mom says school aide tried to staple note to son’s head

The incident surrounds a note that was meant to remind the student to bring a water bottle from home

BOARDMAN, Ohio – The lawyer for the mother of a Boardman student with special needs issued a statement Tuesday on social media. It stated that the Boardman superintendent, in a recent interview, downplayed the severity of a stapling incident involving the mother’s son.

In response, Boardman schools issued a statement stating the superintendent acted on the facts presented to him and did what he and others thought was right.

According to a police report, officers took a report at the police station on Jan. 20 from Sheli Myers. She told officers that her autistic son was very “shook up” about an incident that happened in class at Boardman Center Middle School the day before.

Myers said that an aide in her son’s classroom attempted to staple a note to his hair, but a staple struck the back of his neck, causing a red mark and slight scabbing.

According to the report, the note was meant to remind the student to bring a water bottle from home. The student had asked the teacher several times for a water bottle, the report stated.

The report stated that they did not seek medical treatment but that the child was fearful to return to school.

Boardman police said that with the advice of the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office, they decided not to file charges.

The statement from the child’s mother was that the teacher’s aide stapled the paper to the child’s head, not to his hair.

Myers has retained an attorney and released a statement through the legal offices of Agins and Gilman, LLC, of Lyndhurst, saying that Superintendent Tim Saxton “downplayed the severity of the events by stating the teacher’s aide who injured Ms. Myers’ son had “no intent to harm” and therefore only required a warning as reprimand.”

The statement went on to say:

The child did suffer injuries, both physical and mental, and did receive medical treatment for the incident. Although Mr. Saxton stated that this aide has a “clean” record, he neglected to mention that this lady’s behavior has been the subject of multiple complaints by Ms.Myers. Aimee E. Gilman, attorney with Agins and Gilman, LLC

Gillman went on to write that she wonders if the aide’s punishment would have been different if the child did not have a disability.

Boardman Schools Communications Coordinator Amy Radinovic issued the following statement on behalf of the district in response to Myers’ claims.