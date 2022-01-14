Ohio mother arrested after deputies say she told them she stabbed her kids

An Ohio mother was arrested on Thursday night after she allegedly told deputies that she stabbed her two children.

The children, ages 7 and 8, were found alive but according to WTOL-TV of Toledo the girl is in critical condition and the boy is seriously hurt

The Sheriff of Lucas County, Mike Navarre told the news outlet that It’s really bad. What the officers witnessed when they walked through that house was pretty horrific,” and “It’s a tough situation.”

28-year-old Jamesiha Jena-Lynore Taylor is currently in the Lucas County jail on two counts of felonious assault and two counts of domestic violence.