Ohio mother arrested after making kids go outside during a snowstorm; Report says

An Ohio mother was arrested after she allegedly kicked her kids out of the house during a snowstorm.

Eva Harris, 38, of Warren is facing child endangering charges according to WKBN

WKBN reports that a teen poured a drink on the mother after Harries told the 17-year-old to leave the house.

Police reported that the teen was outside wearing a thin jacket and had a trash bag full of her possessions.

The news outlet reports that Harris wasn’t charged until Children Services came to the house and knocked on the door but couldn’t get her to answer.

The police report allegedly said that the teen was taken to the police station but returned home and police found that Harris kicked out her 16-year-old son.

Police say the temperature was in the 20s and there were several inches of snow on the ground at the time.