Ohio mother charged after leaving toddler abandoned at gas station

An Ohio mother has been charged after she allegedly left her toddler abandoned at a Columbus gas station, NBC 4 reports.

The station reports a woman walking into the gas station with the child and running out of the building leaving the child. Police say workers tried to grab the mother but she ignored them

The 15-month-old had no apparent injuries when he was taken to Children’s hospital in Columbus.

WCMH reports that the mother was arrested and charged with one count of endangering a child, a first-degree misdemeanor.