Noble County, OHIO (WTRF) – An Ohio woman accused of lying about her child having cancer is now facing new charges.

Pamela Reed had already been charged with felony theft, but prosecutors have added charges for felony Telecommunications Fraud and felony Forgery.

Reed was arrested back on January 8th, and the Noble County Sheriffs Office says she admitted during questioning that she had fabricated the medical condition of her child to receive donations from local organizations.

Reed did not waive her preliminary hearing in court today. We’re still waiting to hear the results of today’s proceedings, so stay with 7NEWS for updates.