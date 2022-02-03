Ohio music festival brings Korn, Breaking Benjamin, Disturbed as headliners

US metal band Korn performs during the second day of the “Vive Latino” music festival in Mexico City on March 17, 2019. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)

INK fest is back!

Incarceration Festival in Mansfield Ohio brings a unique Rock & Tattoo Festival featuring 40+ bands on 3 stages.

This year’s lineup is headlined by KoRn, Breaking Benjamine, and Disturbed.

KoRn will be the headliner on Friday, with Breaking Benjamine the final act on Saturday and Disturbed on Sunday.

Other bands on the bill are Papa Roach, Three Days Grace, Evanescence, Seether, Code Orange, Falling In Reverse. Lamb of God and more.

The full lineup can be seen below.

INK fest runs from July 15-17, you can get tickets here.