Ohio names ‘Deluxe Toy Store’ best in state

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – A beloved toy store across the Ohio Valley was recently named the best of Ohio.

After almost 65 years of business, Deluxe Toy Store in Martins Ferry continues to put smiles on children’s faces.

Each year, owners Michael and Constance Yeso visits the International Toy Fair to choose only the best toys to purchase for their store.

Toys are children’s tools. And to do a good job, you have to have the right tools. And that’s what toys are all about. Play is very important. Michael Yeso, co-owner of Deluxe Toy Store

With three floors of toys to choose from, its a paradise for children and their families.

They do have a great variety. We’ve been customers here for many years, buying things for our children — grandchildren. Roger Warren, customer

From hobby horses to hula hoops and tiny tool kits, Deluxe Toy Store has something for everyone.

I think we’re maybe on our fifth generation of customers over the years. And you know the [families] just keeps coming back. And even if they move away, sometimes we’re the first stop when they hit the valley. Michael Yeso, co-owner of Deluxe Toy Store

