Ohio National Guard military police unit to support civil authorities in National Capital Region

COLUMBUS, OHIO — The Ohio National Guard is providing a military police company to assist with enduring security needs in the Washington D.C. area.

At the request of the National Guard Bureau, Gov. Mike DeWine has approved activating the 323rd Military Police Company, based in Toledo, Ohio.

The Guard members will be deployed on federal Title 32 502(f) status to assist federal and District of Columbia authorities.

The approximately 150 MPs will be ready to assist at various locations to enforce security, protect lives, and preserve critical infrastructure.