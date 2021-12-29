Ohio native becomes top female earner on ‘Jeopardy!’

Ohio native, Amy Schneider, continues to climb up the record books after she became the top female earner in ‘Jeopardy!’ history.

Schneider won her 20th game on Tuesday surpassing Larissa Kelly’s earnings of $655,930 earned in regular play with a $706,800 after her 18th victory.

Well, it was fun to hold a Jeopardy record for a few years…but it's been even more fun to watch @Jeopardamy set new standards for excellence, on the show and off. Congratulations to Amy on becoming the woman with the highest overall earnings in the show's history! 📿👑 — Larissa Kelly (@Larissa_K_Kelly) December 24, 2021

After Tuesday’s 20th victory, Schneider has earned $768,600.

Thanks to Ashley and Donna! They both had their moments, but once I got those two Daily Doubles that was pretty much all there was to it. I was almost 3/4 of the way to the million, and it was time to change for the next show, and I already knew exactly what I'd be wearing! — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) December 28, 2021

To set the single-game winnings record, Schneider will have to beat James Holzhauer, who broke the record with 32 consecutive wins and $131,127 in winnings in 2019.

Amy Schneider, now of Oakland, Ca., grew up in Dayton, according to Dayton Daily News, is the first openly transgender player to qualify for the show’s ‘Tournament of Champions.’