Ohio native becomes top female earner on ‘Jeopardy!’

Ohio native, Amy Schneider, continues to climb up the record books after she became the top female earner in ‘Jeopardy!’ history.
Schneider won her 20th game on Tuesday surpassing Larissa Kelly’s earnings of $655,930 earned in regular play with a $706,800 after her 18th victory.
After Tuesday’s 20th victory, Schneider has earned $768,600.
To set the single-game winnings record, Schneider will have to beat James Holzhauer, who broke the record with 32 consecutive wins and $131,127 in winnings in 2019.
Amy Schneider, now of Oakland, Ca., grew up in Dayton, according to Dayton Daily News, is the first openly transgender player to qualify for the show’s ‘Tournament of Champions.’