Ohio native responds to transphobic comments as ‘ “Jeopardy!” champion

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider fired back at detractors over the New Year’s holiday weekend. Schneider, the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, is continuing to break game records and is on a 23-game winning streak.

Most recently, Schneider took the title of highest female earner in game history, and she’s currently the highest-ranked female contestant for consecutive games won. Schneider is vocal online about both the support and the negative comments she’s received as a transgender woman, and specifically addressed some transphobic comments she received in a post this weekend.

“I’d like to thank all the people who have taken the time, during this busy holiday season, to reach out and explain to me that, actually, I’m a man,” she said. “Every single one of you is the first person ever to make that very clever point, which had never once before crossed my mind.”

Since beginning her time on the game, Schneider has won $855,600 in regular gameplay. She is an engineering manager from Oakland, California.

By winning her December 31 game, Schneider ended 2021 as “Jeopardy!”‘s reigning champion. She is now only 9 games away from overtaking fellow champion James Holzhauer for consecutive games won.

“I knew that if I won this last game, I’d keep my quest alive, and get some rest, but I also realized that I would end 2021 as the reigning Jeopardy champion! It’s like ending with the year-end number one ranking in tennis, except not at all meaningful,” she said on Sunday. “And thanks to all of you! 2021 wasn’t the best year for the world, but it turned out to be the best year I’ve ever had! Not only have I had this Jeopardy run, but I’ve heard from so many wonderful people. I wish I could respond to all of you, but it’s very much appreciated!”