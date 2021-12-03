Ohio native will be the first openly transgender player on ‘Jeopardy!’ to qualify for ‘Tournament of Champions’

An Ohio native is making a very impressive run on ‘Jeopardy!’ that qualifies her the show’s ‘Tournament of Champions.’

Amy Schneider, now of Oakland, Ca., grew up in Dayton, according to Dayton Daily News, is the first openly transgender player to qualify for the show’s ‘Tournament of Champions.’

On Thursday’s show, Schneider won her 12th straight game with $483,000 total in winnings.

“It’s just so surprising,” Schneider previously said of her record-breaking streak, according to ‘Jeopardy!’ “You know, I’m not going to pretend that I didn’t think I could do good. But this has just been so much better than what I thought I would do.”

She told ‘Jeopardy!’ she herself was inspired by a comedian who is a transgender woman that she met in San Francisco.

“Growing up in the midwest in a conservative family, I got kind of a distorted idea of what it meant to be trans,” she said. “Seeing her being smart and funny and cool and just a normal person with a normal life and kids…just showed me it was something I could possibly be. And that really made a difference for me.”