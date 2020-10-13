Ohio nursing homes now admit visitors but with restrictions

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Nursing home patients in Ohio can now receive visitors inside the building.



Rob Sproul, Belmont County deputy health commissioner, says this is what family members have been wanting for months.



But they’ll have to abide by the rules.



Visitors must wear masks the entire time they are there.



The patient can receive no more than two visitors at a time, and they can stay only 30 minutes.



The facility must keep a log of the name, address, and phone number of every visitor.

Contact-free visits are encouraged.



Visitors must be screened upon entry to determine if they have a temperature, a cough or other symptoms.



Hand sanitizer must be available at the facility.



Sproul says the management of the individual nursing home has the option to put more stringent rules in place.