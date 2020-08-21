Ohio offers more vacation options than you realize

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

You might think that summer’s slipping away, and COVID 19 restrictions have severely limited your fun.

The Ohio Travel Pavilion wants to let people know there are more possibilities than they realize.

The Pavilion is a private business in its 33rd year with one mission–to promote the entire Buckeye State, giving people the big picture about tourism.

They admit that the major events like the Ohio State Fair have been canceled this year.

But there are smaller places, like lakefront towns with vintage cabins, still waiting for you.

There are even options near you right now.

“Camping has just taken off this year,” said Lisa Underwood, owner of Ohio Travel Pavilion.

“If you’re a camper, make sure you make reservations before you show up. Zoos are open. There are museums that are open with limited hours. There’s a lot of hiking and recreational things to do. Cedar Point is open on weekends, so is Kings Island.”

She said Roscoe Village and Sauder Village are good destinations.

They are living history villages that make a great field trip if you’ve got kids at home.