Ohio officer caught with nude photos of teen: police

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio officer has been indicted on charges related to nude photographs of a teen.

According to a press release from Avon Lake police, a student reported suspicious online behavior to a teacher, who then reported it to the Student Resource Officer in April 2021.

The student said he met someone on the app “Grindr,” and then began communicating with a person from that app on Snapchat.

The teen told police he and Officer Nicklas Gorbulja, 25, exchanged photos that included nudity.

North Olmsted Officer Nicklas Gorbulja

The teen says when he saw his photos were saved from Snapchat, he told Gorbulja he had initially lied about his age and was actually 17-years-old.

A search warrant showed 7 photos of the teen on Gorbulja’s phone.

A Lorain County Grand Jury indicted Gorbulja on two charges of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance in July.

Gorbulja is on unpaid administrative leave.

He has been with the North Olmsted Police Department since 2018 and was working as a patrol officer.