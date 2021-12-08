Ohio officials looking for missing teen and juvenile

Ohio investigators are looking for a missing teen and a juvenile from Lorain County.

Investigators say 16-year-old Angel Antonio Ruiz and 12-year-old Nevaeh Jordan were last seen in the area of Westview Court in Lorain.

Ruiz is/has

5’4

130 pounds

dark brown hair

brown eyes

unknown clothing description

Jordan is/has

5’1

140 pounds

brown hair normally styled in a ponytail/bun

brown eyes

Last seen possibly wearing a black hoodie w/blue smurfs on the sleeve, and army camo sweatpants/leggings

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100 or the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105.