Ohio officials looking for missing teen and juvenile

December 25 2021

Ohio investigators are looking for a missing teen and a juvenile from Lorain County.

Investigators say 16-year-old Angel Antonio Ruiz and 12-year-old Nevaeh Jordan were last seen in the area of Westview Court in Lorain.

Ruiz is/has

  • 5’4
  • 130 pounds
  • dark brown hair
  • brown eyes
  • unknown clothing description

Jordan is/has

  • 5’1
  • 140 pounds
  • brown hair normally styled in a ponytail/bun
  • brown eyes
  • Last seen possibly wearing a black hoodie w/blue smurfs on the sleeve, and army camo sweatpants/leggings

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100 or the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105.

