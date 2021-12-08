Ohio officials looking for missing teen and juvenile

Ohio investigators are looking for a missing teen and a juvenile from Lorain County.
Investigators say 16-year-old Angel Antonio Ruiz and 12-year-old Nevaeh Jordan were last seen in the area of Westview Court in Lorain.
Ruiz is/has
- 5’4
- 130 pounds
- dark brown hair
- brown eyes
- unknown clothing description
Jordan is/has
- 5’1
- 140 pounds
- brown hair normally styled in a ponytail/bun
- brown eyes
- Last seen possibly wearing a black hoodie w/blue smurfs on the sleeve, and army camo sweatpants/leggings
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100 or the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105.