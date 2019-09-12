Belmont County Sheriff’s Office arrest two for drugs and weapons

Yesterday the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after a traffic stop at the Bellaire Marathon gas station on Belmont Street.

Peter Jones of Wintersville, OH was arrested for driving under suspension, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons under disability, improper transportation of a firearm and a pending arrest warrant out of Guernsey County for Driving under Suspension and Failing to Appear.

Another person in the vehicle, George Oliver of Martins Ferry, OH, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice and a pending arrest warrant out of Belmont County for theft.

Deputies advised that a 9mm pistol was found concealed in the vehicle and as well as of suspected methamphetamine and various needles and pipes.

Officers were told the pistol was found on a riverbank in West Virginia.

Sheriff David Lucas is asking any person in the area that may have had a H&K USP 9mm pistol stolen to please contact the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office.