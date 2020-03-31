Columbiana County up to 14 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases

Columbiana County, OH (WTRF)- The Columbiana County Health District has confirmed 14 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases.
One new positive case since yesterday
This includes two total deaths of COVID-19 positive residents.
Public information officer Laura Fauss said the latest death was an elderly woman with underlying health conditions. She was hospitalized but was unable to recover.
