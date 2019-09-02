Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa

Ohio zoo plans changes to giraffe population after 4 deaths

ohio

by: AP,

Posted: / Updated:

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The Toledo Zoo plans to change its giraffe herd after a series of deaths.

Four of the northwestern Ohio zoo’s Masai giraffes have died since 2016, including two in the last two months.

Its curator of mammals, Michael Frushour, tells The Blade newspaper the zoo is talking about switching to reticulated giraffes. He says it’s believed that subspecies isn’t as prone to some of the health issues seen with Masai giraffes.

An 8-year-old male giraffe, Trevor, collapsed Aug. 24 while on exhibit and died within minutes. His female offspring, Binti, had to be euthanized in June. Lab results showed both had severe anemia, adding to the suspicion of a genetic issue.

The zoo says Trevor died of a condition called peracute giraffe mortality syndrome. Binti’s cause of death remains unknown.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Alexa's AM Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alexa's AM Forecast"
More Weather News

Job and Career Fair

Neal McCoy Contest

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter