Shadyside Police looking for a suspect in a burglary

Shadyside police are looking for a suspect that allegedly took a substantial amount of money from the Central Ave Convenient Food Mart.
Police are saying this occurred around 3:30 AM Tuesday morning.
The person in the video entered without breaking and apparently had a key to the front door.
If you happen to know the person in the video you are to call 911 or 740-676-4023
