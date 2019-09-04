Shadyside Police looking for a suspect in a burglary

Shadyside police are looking for a suspect that allegedly took a substantial amount of money from the Central Ave Convenient Food Mart.

Police are saying this occurred around 3:30 AM Tuesday morning.

The person in the video entered without breaking and apparently had a key to the front door.

If you happen to know the person in the video you are to call 911 or 740-676-4023

