(WTRF)– The Ohio Oil and Gas Industry is working toward a more sustainable future, but it order to get there, they are researching the last decade .

The Ohio Oil and Gas Association has put their mission on paper.

They have released a new resource that breaks down their past, present and future plans.

Mike Chadsey, Director of Public Relations for the Ohio Oil and Gas Association, says it is great to look back at the last 10 years to see the progress we have made but it also looks forward.

He says the 2022 Community Impact and Sustainability Reporter is broken down into three sections.

Environmental, social and governance. So, it looks at the environmental actions that our members are taking in terms of water recycling and planting trees and working on methane emissions reductions and reducing carbon emissions. And then on the social side, that’s all the warm and fuzzy stuff, right? That’s the exciting stuff. That’s the charitable giving and the sweat equity hours that are put involved in community projects. Then it’s the governance side where we look at what’s happening within the industry. Mike Chadsey, Director of Public Relations for the Ohio Oil and Gas Association

He says in the next ten years, they are focusing on additional environmental improvements.

Something he describes as different, smarter, and better.