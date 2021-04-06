Ohio pandemic orders simplified; Big, outdoor events OK

COLUMBUS, Ohio — State officials say Ohio’s newly simplified pandemic restrictions will continue requirements for wearing masks and social distancing in public but will ease rules for large outdoor gatherings such as graduations and festivals.

The state won’t cap the size of such events.

But Gov. Mike DeWine says participants would be asked to stay separated in groups of 10 or fewer, rather than merging into one crowd.

Officials say the state’s health orders are being updated and consolidated this week to make them simpler to understand.

The health director says they emphasize the importance of wearing masks, social distancing, staying in smaller groups and sanitizing.