Ohio passes two gun rights bills in the House

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Two controversial firearm bills were up for a vote Wednesday at the Ohio House of Representatives.

Both bills have opponents questioning what these bills will do to the state’s gun violence problem, while supporters of House Bill 99 and House Bill 227 said law-abiding gun owners are not the problem.

House Bill 227 allows anyone over the age of 21 who is legally able to own a gun to carry a concealed weapon.

House Bill 99 sets a minimum of 20 hours of training for teachers and school personnel who want to carry a weapon, down from the hundreds of hours the Supreme Court decided.

“We feel like there are way too many hours and, in our bill, we set a minimum, not a maximum, and again, it’s a permissive bill; it’s not a mandate or anything like that,” said Rep. Thomas Hall (R-Madison Township)

“First and foremost, as a mom, right, with three school-age children, it is terrifying to me to absolutely imagine that there is going to be a teacher with inadequate training with a gun in their classroom,” said Rep. Jessica Miranda (D-Forest Park).

Both bills were approved by the House and will now move on to the State Senate.