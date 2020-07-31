Ohio police arrest suspect accused of brutal assault on 78-year-old veteran

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio police have arrested a man wanted in connection to the of brutal attack an elderly man inside his home.

According to the department, Jonathan Quillen, 22, is accused of breaking into Oscar Lang’s home and beating the 78-year-old with a pair of binoculars. He reportedly demanded money from the Vietnam veteran before running away.

Lang suffered severe facial injuries and a fractured eye socket.

The suspect is charged with aggravated burglary and felonious assault. He had been arrested on an unrelated weapons charge during a traffic stop on Monday.