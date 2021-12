Police in Columbus Ohio say they arrested three people after using, what they call, a ‘bait car operation.’

The ‘bait’ car was set up by Columbus police in the Ohio State University campus area.

Police say during the operation of 4 pm and 10 pm, three juveniles were arrested and one gun was recovered.

Two 15-year old subjects were charged with theft of a motor vehicle with a 17-year-old being charged with a theft of a motor vehicle and a carrying a concealed weapon charge.