Ohio police: Baby taken to hospital after eating marijuana

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after reports that a baby ended up in the hospital after eating marijuana.
Police got a call from Akron Children’s Hospital on Saturday. They were told a 9-month-old from Warren tested positive for ingesting cannabis.
The baby’s mother said it happened at their home in the 1300 block of Fifth St. SW around 5 p.m. Friday.
The mother said she keeps marijuana in a lockbox, but it could have fallen on the floor, according to a police report.
She said a family member was watching the baby at the time, the report states.
Police contacted Trumbull County Children Services. No one has been charged.
