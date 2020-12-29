Ohio police detective steps up when disabled veteran’s laptop is stolen; suspect still wanted

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — When a disabled veteran’s only mode of communication and entertainment was stolen last month, Akron police not only investigated the theft.

They also jumped into action to get it replaced.

According to a post on the Akron Police Department’s Facebook page, the laptop was stolen from an apartment in the 900 block of East Market Street on Nov. 12.

It belonged to a man police call Mr. Hershberger. He is in a wheelchair and is also speech-impaired.

Det. Ken Dies, who is working to solve the case, was able to get a laptop donated to the man from his family’s business, Dies Electric.

“Mr. Hershberger was very happy and grateful to Detective Dies for this gift,” the post states.

The suspect is known only as Jeremy. He is 30 years old and between 5’6″ and 5’9″ tall with short brown hair.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Dies at 330-375-2464, the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Callers can remain anonymous.