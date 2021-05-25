Ohio police: Four killed in shooting

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (AP) — Police say at least three people have been found dead at an Ohio home following an apparent shooting.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that authorities responding to the scene at about 5:30 p.m. Monday found gunshot victims inside and outside of a duplex residence in West Jefferson.

The West Jefferson police chief told reporters that three victims were found dead inside the home, but he wouldn’t say how many were found dead outside.

None of the victims have been identified. It’s unclear whether any victims survived.

No suspect information was available early Tuesday.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Madison County Sheriff’s office are assisting West Jefferson police.