Ohio police investigation clears officers who pulled paraplegic driver out of car

Police say a standards review has concluded that two Dayton officers did not violate departmental policy when they pulled a driver who said he was disabled from his car during a drug-related traffic stop last fall.

The Dayton Daily News reports that the department’s professional standards bureau used a third party to investigate.

Chief Kamran Afzal said the review concluded the Sept. 30 stop didn’t violate departmental policy, but both officers violated a policy regarding the muting of body cameras and one made a comment deemed unprofessional.

They received a training memo regarding the violations.

