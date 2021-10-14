Ohio police looking for escaped inmate

Officials in Ohio are looking for an escaped inmate from a work detail in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Shannon Nichols, 39, was stripping floors and ran out of an open garage door Wednesday at the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

They say Nichols was wearing a black and white striped uniform.

Officials say Nichols got free because a door at the facility was open due to the heat and odor from stripping floors.

Nichols is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Nichols has blue eyes and blond hair, with a goatee, but keeps his hair very short and may look bald. He has a sleeve of tattoos on his right arm and tattoos on his left arm, abdomen, chest and back.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public that if they see Nichols or know of his whereabouts to please contact them by calling 740-286-6464.