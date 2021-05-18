Ohio police searching for endangered missing 1-year-old child

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are asking for help locating an endangered missing 1-year-old child.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Zakai Burns was last seen with a relative, Janiquia Clev, who did not have permission to have the child. They were last seen leaving in a four-door white sedan from the 1200 block of Loretta Avenue.  

Zakai is 2 feet tall, with brown hair, brown eyes, and is about 25 pounds.  

He was last seen wearing black Nike sweatpants and a red shirt with a cartoon character on the front.  

Anyone with information on Zakai’s whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus Division of Police Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-4624 or 614-645-4545. 

