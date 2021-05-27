Ohio police searching for missing 14-year-old

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for help locating a missing teen.

According to police, Jarion Clinton, 14, was last seen around 1:30 p.m., Wednesday as he walked away from his home in the 1300 block of Walshire Drive N.

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 130 to 140 pounds, currently being bald, with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black/gray coat with an orange zipper, a black backpack with a white cross, and black, red, and blue Nike Kyrie shoes.

Anyone with information on Jarion’s whereabouts can call the CPD Missing Person Unit at 614-645-4624 or 614-645-4545.