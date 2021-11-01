Ohio Police searching for three kids missing for five days

Ohio police need the publics help locating three missing kids that have not been seen since October 27.

The three kids: Isabel Cruz, 11, Remington Cruz, 7, and Wyatt Cruz, 5 were last seen at 8 PM on October 27.

Police say the children could be with 33 year old Bryan Godfrey. Godfrey is described as 6 feet tall and weighs 265 pounds. It’s unclear if Godfrey is related to the kids.

The children were last seen on North Prospect Street traveling in a dark blue Dodge Caravan with an OH tag, plate number JLC3641.

The Shreve Police Department says anyone with information should call the station at 330-287-5705.