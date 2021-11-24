Ohio police warn against new TikTok ‘Kool-Aid Man’ challenge

A new trend, the ‘Kool-Aid Man’ challenge, has been making its rounds on the social media platform TikTok, and Ohio police are warning the public on the trend.

Police from the Massillon Police Department say they were first educated that the new challenge is called ‘fencing.’

The challenge seems to show people breaking fences by running into them or kicking them down.

The Massillon Police Department warned during Thanksgiving break that parents should ‘council’ their kids ‘on why fencing is not a trend to hop on.’