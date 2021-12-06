Ohio police: young man saved an 87-year-old woman from being robbed

LEMON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 27-year-old man is being applauded by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Sunday after stopping a suspect wanted in connection with robbing an 87-year-old woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, at approximately 11:07 a.m. Sunday, the woman was inside the Kroger’s store on the 400 block of Oxford State Road in Lemon Township when Derek Vauhn, 58, of Middletown, allegedly tried to take her purse.

The 27-year-old man saw what was happening and wrestled with Vauhn until law enforcement arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were able to arrest Vauhn and charge him with felony third-degree robbery and felony fifth-degree theft due to the victim’s age, according to the sheriff’s office.