BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled the state’s third redistricting map is unconstitutional.

Thursday night, the Ohio secretary of state said county election boards are now out of time to include state representatives’ and state senators’ races on that date.

At the Belmont County Election Board, they are going forward with plans for May 3, but that election may not include all races.

“At this point, that’s what the secretary of state’s directive stated,” said Kamron Chervenak, deputy director of the Belmont County Election Board. “That we are to anticipate that election and continue preparing for that day. But they will in the very near future give us further guidance, more direction, on how to handle these offices that don’t have a proper districting map.”

There are a number of Belmont County races on that ballot.

Incumbent County Commissioner Jerry Echemann will face fellow Republican Vince Gianangeli on the GOP ballot, while Jack Regis is running on the Democrat side.

Incumbent County Auditor Cindy Henry is running for re-election while Jess Lepic will challenge her in the fall on the Democrat ticket.

Elections officials in Belmont County say they are still hiring poll workers for May 3.