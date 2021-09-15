Ohio prison guards disciplined before inmate death

FILE – In this Feb. 2021 image made from video, prison guards escort inmate Michael McDaniel, 55, to the medical facility at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient, Ohio. Three of the Ohio prison guards involved in the February death of McDaniel were previously disciplined for excessive use of force or not intervening when other staff used unnecessary force, according to personnel records. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File)

Records show three of the Ohio prison guards involved in the February death of inmate Michael McDaniel were previously disciplined for excessive use of force or not intervening when inmates were in danger or staff used unjustified force.

FILE – In this February 2021 image made from video provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, prison guards escort inmate Michael McDaniel, 55, right, on the ground, to the medical facility at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient, Ohio. Three of the Ohio prison guards involved in the February death of McDaniel were previously disciplined for excessive use of force or not intervening when other staff used unnecessary force, according to personnel records. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File)

The disciplinary documents, obtained by The Associated Press, show a number of past incidents where Lt. Bruce Brown and officers Adam Causey and Jerry Perkins were reprimanded for actions similar to those made in connection with McDaniel’s in-custody death.

In a statement, the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association says it could not comment on previous disciplinary actions or the investigation surrounding McDaniel’s death as it is ongoing.