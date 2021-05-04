Ohio proposal would ban drivers from holding phones, devices

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new legislative effort to crack down on distracted driving would make it illegal to drive in Ohio while holding a phone or any other electronic device.

The bill introduced Monday by GOP House members Cindy Abrams and Brian Lampton would also make distracted driving a primary driving offense.

That would mean police wouldn’t need another reason to pull drivers over before enforcing the ban on holding devices.

The measure incorporates many elements of a proposal that Republican Gov. Mike DeWine unsuccessfully pushed earlier this year.

The bill allows exceptions for emergency responders.

It also includes a “one-swipe” exception for people to answer in-coming calls and then disconnect them.

