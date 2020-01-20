Ohio protesters believe police are covering up truth in 14-year-old’s death

Columbus, OH (CNN) – A group of protesters gathered outside of the home of a 14-year-old who died.

Harley Dilly was missing for weeks before he was found dead in the chimney of a house in his neighborhood.

The protesters believe police are covering up ‘the truth’ behind his death.

Dilly disappeared on December 20th. He was found by police on January 13th after investigators found his jacket and glasses on the second floor of the house, laying outside the chimney flue.

The Ottawa County coroner says he died due to compressive asphyxia and his death was an accident.

It was not clear why the boy may have tried to enter the chimney.