HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A railroad employee was killed in Jewett, Ohio, Harrison County.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Columbus & Ohio River Rail Road (CUOH) confirmed to 7News that an employee of the rail company passed away on the job.

The spokesperson released this statement:

“Our thoughts are with our colleague’s loved ones and teammates at this difficult time. The incident and cause of death is still under investigation. As we are working with the NTSB and other agencies, we cannot share additional information at the moment.” Spokesperson for Columbus & Ohio River Rail Road (CUOH)

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed on X Monday that it is investigating the incident.

NTSB is opening an investigation into a railroad employee fatality Jewett, Ohio. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) January 15, 2024

