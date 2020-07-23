Ohio “Ready for November” with election task force

(WTRF) – It’s no question that voting will once again look different this fall, and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is preparing election officials across the state.

Each week his “Ready for November” task force meets online so that each county can receive updates and useful information to plan.

Thursday’s topic was absentee voting and the importance of getting that information distributed early.

Officials said this is not a new concept brought about by COVID-19. In the 2016 presidential election, more than 57 million people across the country voted via absentee ballot.

50% of Ohio likely voters said they would be unlikely to vote in person in November if the pandemic threat still exists in November, so if that’s the case, we have to build a great system that allows folks to participate from their home. Tyler Fisher, Unite America

The key now is making sure Ohioans know what resources are available that will encourage them to cast their ballots.

17 states, including Ohio, have confirmed that they will mail absentee ballot request forms to every single voter and that’s a really important step. Tyler Fisher, Unite America

United America, which is a non-partisan group aimed at promoting voter turnout, also found that 71% of Americans believe any voter should be able to vote absentee without excuse.

Ohio does permit that option.

Officials said another advantage to mail-in voting is it increases the number of informed voters, because they can take the time to research candidates from home while they make selections on their ballots.

Something else Ohio voters should note is that the state offers ballot tracking once you mail back or turn in your absentee vote. Meaning you’ll know when it’s received. However, mail-in ballots are not counted until the polls close on Election Night, so those results are not immediately available.

There are just 74 days until early voting begins in the Buckeye State. Voters must register by October 5.