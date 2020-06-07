Ohio reopens outdoor visitation to assisted living, intermediate care facilities on Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Assisted living facilities and intermediate care facilities will begin allowing outdoor visitation again, starting Monday.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the plan on May 28. Lifted restrictions do not apply to nursing home across the Buckeye State.

All facilities must conduct temperature checks, set a visitation schedule, practice social distancing, educate visitors on COVID risks and require face coverings.

Guidelines were developed by the Academy for Senior Health Sciences, Leading Age Ohio, the Ohio Assisted Living Association, the Ohio Health Care Association, and the Ohio Medical Director’s Association.

