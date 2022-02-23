COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Has your mom ever embarrassed you at work?

One Ohio news reporter had a surprise visit from his mom while he was filming a segment for his TV station.

Reporter Myles Harris was doing a stand up alongside a road in Columbus when his mom Sandi pulled up alongside him in her car to say hello, exclaiming, “Hi baby!”

Harris greets his mom and advises her not to hold up traffic.

Sandi says, “Alright” then blows her son a kiss as she drives away.

The video has gone viral and is even being viewed as far away as Australia.

You can see the video here: