Ohio reporter’s question causes tennis star to break down in tears

FILE – In this March 31, 2021 file photo, Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the quarterfinals of the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Fla. Sponsors of Osaka are sticking by the her after she withdrew from the French Open citing mental health issues relating to the press conferences required for players. Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, said Monday, May 31, she was withdrawing from the French Open for mental health issues. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

OHIO (WJW) — Tennis star Naomi Osaka broke down in tears during her first press conference since pulling out of the French Open in May.

After winning her opening match, skipping her news conference and a $15,000 fine, she withdrew from the French Open saying she would be taking a break from competition.

She previously declared she would not “do any press during Roland Garros.” She framed the matter as a mental health issue, saying that it can create self-doubt to have to answer questions after a loss.

Monday, she attended a press conference ahead of the Western & Southern Open in Ohio.

During the press conference, she was involved in an exchange with Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Paul Daughtery who said: “You’re not crazy about dealing with us, especially in this format, yet you have a lot of outside interests that are served by having a media platform.”

He then asked how she balances the two.

She asked for clarification before giving an answer, that included: “I’m not really sure how to balance the two.”

Following the exchange, she appeared to tear up and was asked a question relating to a tweet she made over the weekend saying she would donate her prize money from the tournament to relief efforts in Haiti.

Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break. I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we’ll keep rising 🇭🇹❤️🙏🏾 — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) August 14, 2021

She left for a break and then returned to finish the event and answer the question.