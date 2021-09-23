Ohio reports case of swine flu, health director says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– There was a recent case of a novel flu variant in the state, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said on Thursday.

Ohio’s top doctor said the patient was not hospitalized and has completely recovered.

“Recently, in Ohio, I also want to share that a patient was found to be infected with a novel variant of influenza A. That variant, whose technical name AH1N2V, is a type of flu virus we often hear of referred to as swine flu. This is the third report of this particular variant in the United States this year,” Vanderhoff said during a news conference on COVID-19.

“It’s a great example of our public health system working exactly as designed. This case was identified promptly and case investigation, along with isolation, nipped it in the bud, assuring there was no ongoing, human-to-human transmission.”

Vanderhoff encouraged residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine. It’s recommended to get the flu shot by the end of October.

“I want to remind everyone that we really need to protect ourselves and our own health from both COVID and the flu, and the best way to do that is to get a COVID and a flu vaccine,” Vanderhoff said.