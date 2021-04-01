Ohio Representative Bill Johnson responds to idea of vaccine passports

As travel restrictions loosen and businesses begin to open, finding a way to keep everyone safe is a major priority.

Vaccine passports are one proposed method to help keep people safe.

The idea is that everyone carries a virtual or physical card to prove that they have the vaccine, and are protected against the virus.

Ohio Representative Bill Johnson says that he does not believe the federal government should be involved.

“It needs to be private. If you’re an airline and you want to require it, that’s one thing. Public schools require it for children for certain vaccinations, but at the end of the day, this ought to be an individual choice.” Rep. Bill Johnson, (R), Ohio

Johnson also said he believes it is not the federal governments job to tell individuals what they have to do.