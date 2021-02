Two Ohio representatives are looking to declare June 14th as “President Donald J. Trump Day.”

They selected that date as it is Trump’s birthday.



It’s also Flag Day, which commemorates the adoption of the U-S flag in 1777.



It’s not unheard of to create a holiday for a former president’s birthday.



Ronald Reagan Day is celebrated in some form in 40 states on February sixth.



The Illinois legislature also approved an unofficial holiday on August fourth for former President Barack Obama.