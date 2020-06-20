Ohio residents can enjoy free fishing during Father’s Day weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Free fishing is available to all Ohio residents Saturday and Sunday during Father’s Day weekend.

The Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife announced that Ohioans may use all public waters, including Lake Erie and Ohio River.

A fishing license will not be required this weekend. However, licenses can be obtained at wildohio.gov for future fishing opportunities.

