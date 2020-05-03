Ohio resource officer personally congratulating all 317 graduates at his high school

GREEN, Ohio (CNN) — A deputy and school resource officer in Ohio is going door to door to every graduating senior at his school offering them a personal congratulations.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Todd Hart, a school resource officer at Green High School, really misses his students.

“You talk to them. You see them in the hall everyday. You help them with problems,” Hart said.

No one could predict the problems the class of 2020 would face.

“Graduation is like their Super Bowl,” Hart said. “Everything, they’ve been doing for the last 12 years has been leading up to this one moment and now that one moment is taken from them.”

In years past, Hart gave high-fives or shook hands with all of the seniors just before graduation ceremonies. Since he can’t do that this year, he’s stopping by every senior’s home to let them know that he’s proud.

By the end of May, Hart plans to visit 317 kids in the graduating class and leave behind signs on their front yards.

“Don’t let this that’s going on define their last year of high school,” Hart says. “Think of the good memories. Take those lessons that you’ve learned and move on and be productive.”

